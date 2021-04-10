$800.39 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce $800.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.82 million to $802.00 million. Marvell Technology Group reported sales of $693.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,050.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 107,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 457,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 237,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,922. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

