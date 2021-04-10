83,054 Shares in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

