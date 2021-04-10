932 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after acquiring an additional 309,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after acquiring an additional 865,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

