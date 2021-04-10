$990.62 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to post $990.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $966.00 million. Catalent reported sales of $760.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $109.26. 790,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,486. Catalent has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

