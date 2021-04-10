Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.11.

A number of analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC opened at $59.71 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.