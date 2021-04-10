Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $15.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

AKR opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $178,020. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $126,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

