accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 566.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a market capitalization of £292.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37.

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Bill Russell bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

