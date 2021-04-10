AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,875.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 60.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. AceD has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $38,875.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AceD has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.