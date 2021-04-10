ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $23.33 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 15.1% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214.1% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,282. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $102.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44.

