ACT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

