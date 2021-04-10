Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.00 million and $918,755.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,420.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,155.32 or 0.03567189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.55 or 0.00383223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $665.13 or 0.01100829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.42 or 0.00482312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.00447308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.36 or 0.00329946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00032228 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00202089 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.