Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adevinta Asa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DNB Markets raised Adevinta Asa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Adevinta Asa in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adevinta Asa presently has an average rating of Buy.

ADEVF stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Adevinta Asa has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15.

