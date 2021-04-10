ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Shares Down 2.2%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 32,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 9,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

