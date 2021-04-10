Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMS opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

