Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AEVA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,327. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.