Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AEVA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,327. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

