AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 459.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 77,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

