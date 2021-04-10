Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €120.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

EPA AIR opened at €101.10 ($118.94) on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.04.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

