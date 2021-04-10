Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.84 ($22.16) and last traded at €19.06 ($22.42). Approximately 710,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.63 ($23.09).

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIXA shares. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.23. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Aixtron Company Profile (ETR:AIXA)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

