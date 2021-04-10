Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,748. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,006,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 390,847 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

