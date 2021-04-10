Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.78.

ALRM opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $180,110.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,671,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

