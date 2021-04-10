Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,648. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

