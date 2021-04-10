Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alector were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alector by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alector by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 112,380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

ALEC stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,285. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

