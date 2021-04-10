Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $14,809,806.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

