Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.88). Allakos reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($3.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.42) to ($4.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLK. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.09. Allakos has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,460 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,967. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

