Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:ADS opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 338,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 291,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.