AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

