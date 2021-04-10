AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $28.20.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.