Alpha Coin (APC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $22,933.08 and $41.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,402.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.38 or 0.01131907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00455235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00065707 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.