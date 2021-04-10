Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

NTES opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

