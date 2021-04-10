Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,182.33 and a 52 week high of $2,273.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,820.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

