Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,493.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,244.11.

GOOG stock opened at $2,285.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,083.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,828.11. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,187.60 and a 12-month high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

