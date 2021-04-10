Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.22 ($59.08).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €44.67 ($52.55) on Friday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €42.15 and its 200-day moving average is €43.39.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

