Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 13th (OTCMKTS:ATAQU)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 13th. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III had issued 13,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:ATAQU opened at $10.12 on Friday.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

There is no company description available for Altimar Acquisition Corp III.

