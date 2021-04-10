Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

AMCR opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

