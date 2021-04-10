Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $3,719,198.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameresco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.