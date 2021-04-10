American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SM Energy worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 524,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 454,042 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,233 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

