American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Glatfelter worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,117,000 after purchasing an additional 252,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,720 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE GLT opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

