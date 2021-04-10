American International Group Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMER. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omeros by 225.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 306,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 15.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Omeros by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $189,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,113 shares of company stock worth $2,027,490 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMER stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

