American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

