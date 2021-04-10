American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

