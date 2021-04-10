American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

