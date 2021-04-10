American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 739,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 474,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 777,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

