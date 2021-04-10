Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.