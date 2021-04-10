AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $116.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.