Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 4.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 21,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,069,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.