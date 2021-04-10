Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,676 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Celanese worth $88,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

NYSE:CE opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.