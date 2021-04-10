Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,173 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Pentair worth $107,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $99,205,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Pentair stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

