Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $122.62 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Hess worth $122,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

