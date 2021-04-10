Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $91.83 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $91,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.22 and a 52-week high of $207.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average of $177.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

