Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,173 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Pentair worth $107,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,205,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $63.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.